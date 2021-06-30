Former President John Dramani Mahama has led a strong team of National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials to Ejura to visit victims of the shooting incident that took place there.

A video of the visit which is available to adomonline.com shows that the NDC leader was accompanied by the party’s chairman, Ofosu Ampfo; General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, Women’s Organiser, Hanna Bissiw, among others.

The former leader was seen in the video receiving briefing from medical officers taking care of the injured as he interacted with some of the victims receiving treatment at the facility.

Watch the featured video for more.