Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah, has demonstrated his commitment to community welfare by donating GH¢120,000 towards the repair of the boys’ dormitory at Ejisu Senior High Technical School.

The generous contribution aims to swiftly address the damage caused by a recent rainstorm, ensuring minimal disruption to teaching and learning activities.

Dr. Kumah reiterated his accessibility to constituents and institutions, pledging continued support as their representative in Parliament.

Expressing gratitude, the headmistress, Grace Asamani, commended Dr. Kumah’s dedication to supporting constituents and educational institutions.

Contractors have already commenced re-roofing the affected building, with interim arrangements made to provide alternative accommodation for students.

Dr. Kumah’s significant contribution underscores his dedication to enhancing the school and community.

Meanwhile, the headmistress has assured that academic activities will continue without interruption.

