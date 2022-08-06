Founder and CEO of music record label, Hustle Hard, Kweku Bawuah Bonsafo, says his new recording company has been established for the sole purpose of giving an end-to end solutions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

According to the Ghanaian US-based entrepreneur, the entertainment industry in Ghana is yet to be at par with the Western World, but he is ready to shake up the music industry with his vision.

I have years of experience in the music industry and I put the start-up company in the right part of investment. I am willing to work with musicians who are talented to put Ghana on the map aside the business. Likewise, I have seen how it’s done in Ghana, South Africa and the USA, so I’m back to lead the pack.

Talking about his credentials, Mr Bonsafo also known as ‘@36instinct’, said he is a full package and to portray his mission, he has set up all the necessary environments for musicians to thrive.

My vision for Hustle Hard is to be the go-to brand for companies, cooperate, individuals, and the government, for all things related to entertainment. Roc Nation is the blueprint for my vision. This is where I’m going, he added.

Meanwhile, the music mogul said he is still putting things in place to officially launch, Hustle Hard, in December 2022, although it’s still in operation.

He is an old student of the Achimota School and St Aquinas Secondary School.

In 2002, he travelled to South Africa and lived there for a couple of years. He came back to Ghana in 2007 and then travelled to the United States of America in 2008 till present.

While in America, he engaged a couple of friends in the entertainment industry to help grow the Ghanaian music and also build a profitable entertainment industry through innovation and partnership, he, then returnrf to Ghana in 2020 to set up the entertainment company, Hustle Hard.

He is described as a great and influential leader with impeccable managerial qualities.

