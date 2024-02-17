Ghanaian songstress Tiffany Owusu, better known as Itz Tiffany, has candidly shared the reasons behind her decision to step away from the music, citing heartbreak and disillusionment as key factors.

In a recent interview, Tiffany opened up about her painful experiences in the industry, expressing feelings of disappointment and betrayal.

She revealed in an exclusive interview with Adomonline‘s Dennis Adu that, despite pouring her heart and soul into her music, she felt unappreciated particularly by people she trusted.

“When you do something out of love, and you do not get back what you put in it, you quit,” Tiffany remarked, highlighting the emotional toll that her music career had taken on her. “Music broke my heart.”

The singer lamented instances where her work was disregarded or undermined by those within the industry, leading her to question her continued involvement.

She recounted feeling let down by individuals who failed to support her, instead choosing to undermine her efforts behind her back.

Despite her hiatus, Tiffany revealed that she has not abandoned her passion for music entirely.

With a recording studio in her home, she continues to do music and has a collection of unreleased songs.

“I have lots of songs that I am recording but I’m keeping them to myself” Tiffany revealed.

In recent years, Tiffany has shifted her focus towards entrepreneurship, finding solace and fulfilment in building her own ventures.

She emphasized that stepping away from the music industry has been a positive choice for her overall well-being.

“A lot of people misunderstand me but I have let everything out, and I am currently protecting my energy” Tiffany reflected.

As she continues to navigate her journey, Tiffany remains resolute in prioritizing her own growth and happiness, determined to forge her own path on her terms.

She is currently handling her Itz Box Bar business in Accra, contemplating on jumping back into the music scene per fans’ request.

