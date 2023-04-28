A former president of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Alexander Nartey, has endorsed the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as Chief Justice.

He described the judge as one of Ghana’s best with impeccable integrity and capable of doing the job.

“We were not surprised that President Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Torkornoo. The news was not shocking because Justice Torkornoo is one of the best judges who is upright and has impeccable integrity. In terms of her attitude, education level, and experience, she is capable of becoming a Chief Justice,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Nartey urged Justice Torkornoo to work in collaboration with the judicial staff.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Justice Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice.

The President in a letter to the Council of State on Tuesday, April 25, said her nomination is to avoid any vacuum that would occur following the retirement of the current Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah on May 24.

Justice Mrs. Torkornoo per this nomination, will be vetted by Parliament and they will approve her nomination or otherwise.

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has urged the arbitrator to continue the good works of her predecessor Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

The Association says Justice Anin-Yeboah has done an enormous amount of work that ought to be continued.

The Association in endorsing the nomination of Justice Torkornoo advised her to set her own record.

JUSAG requested that she works towards the elimination of any form of intimidation and mistreatment of their members when approved.

She will be the third female Chief Justice in Ghana’s history after Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

