Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, has advised colleague radio presenters against the act of tarnishing the image of their former stations.

According to the controversial radio presenter, the act shows immaturity and ingratitude on the part of such presenters.

It’s a sign of immaturity and ingratitude for presenters to say negative things about their former stations and largely their former employers, I plead with my fellow presenters in all other radio stations not to have qualms with their employers when leaving. Because if it happens that they need help in one way or the other from the same radio station, they will not be offered the help they need [sic], he said as he officially signed off as the host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday.

The Multimedia Group on Wednesday bid Captain Smart, one of its most seasoned journalists farewell. Leadership of the company, in bidding him farewell, thanked him for the hard work he had rendered to the company and also for how impactful he had been in the media space.

The firebrand presenter worked with the media giant for seven years as host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show.