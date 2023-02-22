It is your turn - Ya Naa tells Alan Kyerematen

The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II, has urged the aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, to work hard to secure the leadership of the party and go on to win the 2024 presidential election.

“It’s your turn” to lead the party and the nation, the Yaa Naa told Mr Kyerematen during a courtesy call on him at the Gbewa Palace at Yendi on Monday.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry is visiting the Northern region as part of his engagement tour with NPP executives and faithful to share his vision for seeking to be the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

The Yaa Naa acknowledged the industriousness of Mr Kyerematen and said the country has reached a stage where his expertise is needed to salvage the economy.

Waving a bundle of fresh one cedi notes, the Yaa Naa said, “your first task as leader of this country will be to restore the economy so that the one cedi note can be used again. The one cedi note is important to our people.”

Mr Kyerematen thanked the Overlord of Dagbon for his kind words. He pledged that by the Grace of God and the support of the people of Dagbon, he will bring the economy back to life should Ghanaians make him president in 2025.

He promised to build on the good works of the current government and to accelerate the growth of agriculture by setting up projects in agribusiness across farming communities in the country, through the implementation of his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

Mr Kyerematen noted that a change of government in 2025 could jeopardise such laudable policies as the Free SHS, 1D1F, PFJ, and Agenda 111, which are beneficial to the people of Ghana.

He sought the wise counsel of the Yaa Naa to advise NPP delegates in the region to do the right thing by selecting him as flagbearer so that he can lead the NPP to the historic task of ‘breaking the eight,’ in 2024, which will be a first in the 4th Republic.

Citing the sterling record of Alan in Government and his belief that Mr Kyerematen would continue as President to serve the country well, the Yaa Naa clothed him with a pure white smock, a hat in NPP colours and gifted him a pure white ram, yams and cola.