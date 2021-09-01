

Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Ghana has appointed Engr. Seth Ayim as the new Executive Secretary of the institution after the unfortunate demise of Engr. Emmanuel Donkor who was set to go on retirement.



Engr. Ayim started work as the Executive Secretary of IET today, September 1, 2021, to take up the mandate of the institution.



Speaking to Adom News, Engr. Eric Atta-Sonno, disclosed that with the background and experience of Engr. Ayim, he is expected to continue the legacies left by Engr. Donkor as Executive Secretary and bring on board more innovations to lift IET-Ghana to another enviable position.



Below is the profile of the new Executive Secretary of IET:



Seth Ayim is a professionally qualified Chartered Construction Manager certified by the Chartered Institute of Building in UK and a licensed Professional Engineering Technologist – Buildings and Civil, certified by the Ghana Institution of Engineering and Technology.

He has the final certificate in Quantity Surveying from City and Guilds of London Institute and well-resourced in property and material management, facilities/maintenance management, quality control in civil Engineering works, project management and many more from continuous professional development programmes attended in Ghana and international.



He has been involved in the execution of large construction projects from conception through pretender and post tender activities, implementation stages to completion with the mandate of developing project briefs, execution, supervision and coordination of all technical aspects of field engineering assignments including quality control compliance in both material use and work process and methods to the accepted construction technology and standards.

He has also been responsible for the maintenance of over 2, 500 corporate estates and other facilities including National prestigious assets and diplomatic residents for almost 29 years.

His mandate in the Property Management and Building/Civil Maintenance space has been mainly; developing and implementing property management programmes for the repair and maintenance of properties which included: budget for maintenance programmes, life cycle cost, renovation works, preventive maintenance, cyclical replacement of facilities equipment’s, training and among others.

His career profile in the Built Environment indicates a rich experience from a frontline supervisor through middle level to management adding up to about 35 years working experience.

The cumulative effect of his experience has always influenced his thoughts and decision making process resulting in a high level competency profile in all areas of his work. Seth brings on board a high level of professional competency to teams and corporate environment and his output always reveals an experienced Engineer/Manager with knowledge in both academic, field and practical approach to issues.

He is also a good resource person for Continuous Professional Development programmes in Property/Facility Management and Building/Civil Maintenance training needs.

Seth is currently the Executive Director of Construction and Allied Services- a construction company in Real Estates, Building and Civil Engineering, Building Maintenance, Project Management support, Disputes analysis and investigation, staff training and development, independent project assessment, contract audit and work process re-engineering for improved services.