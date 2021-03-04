Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom, has disclosed that he has missed playing for the Black Stars but remains optimistic about returning to the team.

The Torpedo Kutaisi right-back was part of the Black Satellites side that won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt.

Inkoom became a key player for the senior national team. He played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at numerous Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

The former Asante Kotoko right-back recently joined Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi and says he’d love to play for the national team again.

“I do miss playing for Ghana. I have done a lot with my country, it’s always great to serve. I am still doing my best and playing and I will love any opportunity to do it again,” he told Joy Sports.

Inkoom has endured a journeyman career, having now played for 13 clubs since he became a professional footballer.

However, he hopes to stay at Torpedo Kutaisi for a longer period, insisting he wants to help the club to win trophies.

“Torpedo is one of the best traditional clubs in Georgia. The club has good coaching staff and good facilities as well as a good playing body.

“I have been to so many countries in terms of football. I am also here to bring my experience to bear having played in the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and every stage that a player needs to play on,” he added.

Inkoom has previously played in Switzerland, France, Ukraine, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, and the United States.