Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has said that Ghana’s sound democracy made it possible for an opposition party to win a bye-election.

Commenting on the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin North bye-election he said “In a sound democracy, the opposition is able to win bye-elections. Well done NDC! #ProudToBeGhanaian. Now can somebody stop that shameful prosecution, it never should have started?!!”

NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson emerged winner with 57.56% of votes, with Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) coming second with 42.15% and the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Enyonam Bernice Sefenu making only 0.29%.

The Supreme Court initially nullified Mr Quayson’s election as the MP for Assin North over holding Canadian citizenship and being a Ghanaian at the time he filed his nomination to contest the election in 2020.

He now faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public officer.

Upon a bye-election conducted by the Electoral Commission, the people of Assin North Constituency re-elected him to represent them in Parliament.

