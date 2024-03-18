The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted his readiness to lead a robust campaign in preparation for the upcoming December elections.

He highlighted the government’s fulfilment of its mandate, emphasizing that an effective campaign is all that’s needed to secure victory for the NPP in the elections.

Dr. Bawumia also urged all NPP parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election to recognize their pivotal role in securing the party’s success in the December polls within their respective constituencies.

Addressing NPP’s parliamentary candidates from the 137 orphan constituencies after a three-day seminar on Thursday, March 14, Dr Bawumia emphasised the critical importance of the parliamentary candidates in securing victory for the party within their constituencies.

“We have a solid track record and a good campaign message, and I am well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign.”

“I have observed firsthand, the enthusiasm and readiness of the Party’s parliamentary candidates, and I am confident that the Party will win the 2024 general elections and also secure a clear parliamentary majority.”