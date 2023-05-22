Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has debunked claims that ministers who double as Members of Parliament (MPs) under this government receive double salary.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi disclosed that he does receive an additional salary as a minister.

“It’s true that Nana Akufo-Addo explained why he has a number of ministers but the second part he added that most people who have been raising issues about the size of government have ignored is that the majority of ministers are Members of Parliament.

“And also because they are Members of Parliament, they do not take anything extra, it doesn’t cost the taxpayer anything extra on the compensation side. I am not paid even GHc1 as minister of state.”

He indicated that as part of government’s effort to salvage the economic crisis, salaries of workers have been cut down by 30% and the annual expenditure for ministries has been reduced.

“Just have a conversation with DCEs. Especially after the 30% cut was introduced, the DCEs are still being paid on the old salary scale. So if you cut that down by 30%, you will see what people are going through in government,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Since the economic crisis, there have been several calls for government to cut down its size.

