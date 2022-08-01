Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Chiana-Paga, Abuga Pele, has disclosed that he is not and has never been corrupt both in private and public life.

He disclosed that at no point in his life has he ever demanded money from anyone in return for a contract or favour insisting he is a man with unblemished integrity.

Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 radio, months after he came out of prison, the former National Coordinator of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development (GYEEDA) dared anyone who has a contrary view to prove it.

“I have never been corrupt in any office that I was asked to serve. When I was on a commission to investigate player transfer that was a very volatile area. People attempted to influence us and I resisted,” he disclosed.

Background

It would be recalled that An Accra High Court on February 23, 2018, sentenced the former National Coordinator of GYEEDA, Mr Pele, and the Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill International Group, Philip Assibit, to a combined jail term of 18 years on various counts, including willfully causing financial loss to the state.

Originally, the two were handed jail terms of 10 and 16 years respectively.

But per the breakdown, Mr Pele, who was handed a four and six-year sentence on different counts, had his sentence running concurrently, meaning he will serve six years behind bars.

Assibit on the other hand, got a sentence of 12 and four years on different counts, but the two will run concurrently, which means he will also serve a jail term of 12 years.

Mr Pele was, however, released from prison in July 2021 following the grant of a presidential pardon by President Akufo Addo.

