I’m grateful; Bryan Acheampong filed documents exceeding GH₵50m bail – Wontumi’s Lawyer

The lawyer for embattled Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed that former Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong, played a crucial role in meeting the GH₵50 million bail conditions set by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews on Friday, May 30, legal counsel Andy Appiah-Kubi confirmed that all bail requirements have now been met, with Mr Acheampong stepping in to provide property documentation exceeding the financial value required by EOCO.

“We have been able to provide the sureties, that one, I can assure you, and I’m very grateful to Honourable Bryan Acheampong, who has supported me to file the documents,” Mr Appiah-Kubi said.

“He has brought his documents, which go over and above the value of money that is required. So I thank him very much.”

Chairman Wontumi was arrested and detained over allegations of fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes. Though he was granted bail with two sureties to be justified, efforts to fully meet those conditions took days.

The breakthrough in securing the final surety came just ahead of the weekend, but Wontumi remains in EOCO custody due to a new legal development.

According to his lawyer, a fresh court application filed by unknown persons has stalled his release, despite all bail conditions being satisfied.

“My client is not going home tonight. We encountered a challenge that needs to be addressed before we can go forward,” Appiah-Kubi explained.

“Unknown to me, there was an application to frustrate what we are doing… It is an application that was not filed by my good self, but that prohibits us. We’ll deal with it on Monday.”

He also confirmed that Wontumi’s health remains stable, dismissing rumours of a hunger strike, and explained why a planned meeting between the former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Wontumi could not happen.

“We had brought him to meet with the former Vice President, but the situation we saw was difficult to arrange this meeting, to pass through the crowd… So we had to take him back. His condition of health requires attention, so he’s receiving attention and there’s nothing to worry about.”

Wontumi’s arrest has stirred significant political and public attention, prompting visits from top NPP officials including Dr. Bawumia and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin. Supporters have also massed at the EOCO and NIB headquarters demanding his release.

Appiah-Kubi stated that unless the pending legal obstruction is withdrawn or resolved, Wontumi will remain in custody until Monday, June 2.

Source: Myjoyonline

