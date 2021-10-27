

To catch the students young at the schools for Engineering and Technology, the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET, GH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) to help mentor student engineers before they get out of school.



Speaking at the short ceremony, the President of IET, Ghana, Engr. Eric Atta-Sonno, said the partnership has come at the right time since the National Society of Black Engineers has embarked on outreaches to a number of tertiary institutions and has a number of students enrolled on the programme.



Engr. Atta-Sonno mentioned that the IET as a professional body looks forward to partnering with the National Society of Black Engineers to get access to students and train them to become their members.

This will help them in the field of practice.



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of NSBE, Abdulai Imoro said that collaboration with IET will help retain engineering students who go into professions rather than in the field of engineering due to the lack of mentorship.



Mr Imoro was of the view that the partnership will enhance the data on engineering and science students in the country as well as increase the pipeline of the engineering profession and give students studying engineering credibility because they will know the whereabouts of the profession since a license will be given to them to practice.