The Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) is reported to have raked in some GHC 4.6 billion in revenue for the country.

The amount generated as at the end of August, forms 67 per cent of the total Ghs 6.9 billion raked in by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This was disclosed by the Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the ICUMS Implementation Committee, Emmanuel Ohene, during a media engagement by the GRA on Friday, September 11.

Mr Ohene, speaking at the media engagement, gave some operational statistics of ICUMS since its deployment in March through to August 31.

He intimated that over 193,000 Bill of Entry (BoE) had been processed via ICUMS with 46.02 per cent of BoE’s exited and 86.71 per cent Pre-Manifest Declaration made.

Speaking further, the Assistant Commissioner of Customs addressed a popular misconception on clearance of goods at the port via ICUMS.

He described as palpable falsehood assertions that it took five weeks for a single vehicle to be cleared through ICUMS, stating that it took only some few hours for a vehicle to be cleared through the system and not weeks.