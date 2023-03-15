Technical Director of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko, is not ruling out his side’s chances of winning the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Capital-based club has had an impressive campaign. They sit 2nd on the league log with 37 points.

Accra Lions continued their impressive form when they defeat Dreams FC 3-2 on Monday.

However, Tanko has hinted that his side is in a battle to secure positive results in the subsequent games.

“We are taking game after game, I said we are enjoying the moment and second position is good for us,” Tanko told StarTimes after the game.

“So let’s keep working hard and at the end of the season if we come first why not.

“I have to compliment all the team, we are working hard, all the players are working hard,” he added.

Accra Lions will be hosted by Nsoatreman FC in the matchday 22 games at the Nana Kronmansah Park.