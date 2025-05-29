Ibrahim Mahama sues Bright Simons; demands GH₵10m in damages

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has filed a defamation suit at the Accra High Court against the Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, demanding GH₵10 million in damages for what he describes as false and malicious publications.

Mr. Mahama, founder of Engineers and Planners (E&P), claims that the statements made by Mr. Simons have severely damaged both his personal reputation and that of his company.

The suit, filed on Wednesday, May 28, stems from an article authored by Mr. Simons titled “Ghana Provides a Lesson in How Not to Nationalise a Gold Mine” published on April 19, 2025, on his website, brightsimons.com. The article was later shared on Mr. Simons’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @BBSimons, where it amassed over 93,000 views, 250 reactions, 98 reposts, 26 comments, and 109 bookmarks.

According to the plaintiff, this wide engagement contributed significantly to the circulation of the allegedly defamatory content.

In the publication, Simons suggested that E&P was financially distressed due to stalled operations at the Damang gold mine, with creditors “up in arms.” The article also implied that Mr. Mahama, brother of President John Mahama, was benefiting from political connections and receiving undue favours under government mining policies.

Mr. Mahama has flatly denied the allegations, describing them as “entirely false and wholly without factual basis.”

As part of the reliefs sought, he is demanding:

A declaration that the statements made by Bright Simons are defamatory;

A public retraction and apology published on the same digital platforms and as a full-page advertisement in the Daily Graphic for six consecutive editions over a three-month period;

A perpetual injunction restraining Mr. Simons from publishing any further defamatory content about him;

GH₵10 million in general damages;

Legal costs and any other relief the court may deem fit.

The case is expected to attract significant public interest, given the personalities involved and its potential implications for free expression and responsible journalism.

Below is the statement of claim: