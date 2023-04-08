Andy Osei Sarfo popularly known in showbiz circles as Kweku Flick has established that music is the best thing to ever happen to him.

According to the ‘Money’ hitmaker, he didn’t have plans to venture into any profession during his school days until he got a passion to do music.

“I’m not sure I can ever stop doing music because music has helped me. If not for music, I wouldn’t know what I’ll be doing right now. I will do myself a great disservice if I stop doing music” Kweku Flick said in an interview on Castle FM.

Though he will be doing other jobs to make ends meet, he maintained that, music is a constant venture in his life.

“I can do a lot of side businesses alongside music but to quit music entirely is something that I’ll never contemplate on it because I can’t stop,” he added.

Kweku Flick became popular during the 2022 FIFA World Cup season when he composed a song to honour Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus.