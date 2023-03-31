District Chief Executive (DCE) of Amansie South, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has disclosed that left to him, an abandoned police station in his area would be converted into a school.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he said he has no control because he does not have the consent of the management of the Minerals Development Fund which funded the building of the police station.

“If it were up to me, I would have converted the police station into a school, a kindergarten because it’s been requested for by the community because the project was mainly sponsored by the Minerals Development Fund, I need their consent” he added.

Mr. Gyamfi feared who could be charged for misappropriation of funds by the Audit Service if he goes ahead with his plan.

The Amansie South DCE said he has written to Estate department of the Ghana Police Service but there is no response.

“We have sent letters to the Estate department members from the Ghana Police Service Headquarters not one, not two, and event sent a reminder but no reply” he bemoaned.

He said he was baffled by their reluctance as the Estate Department of the Ghana Police Service supervised the building of the facility.

The Amansei South DCE appealed to the police to intervene and put the building to good use.