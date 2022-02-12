Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central is peeved at what he described as the nonchalant behaviour of MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Kennedy Agyapong said the action and inaction of his colleague is holding government to ransom.

“NPP has a problem. As for me ‘na truth go kill me’. Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. It is the truth I’m saying,” he said on Accra-based Oman FM.

Having campaigned for madam Safo to retain her seat in spite of stiff internal opposition, the Assin Central MP said he has regretted his action.

All he was seeking for, Mr Agyapong revealed, was for her to complete her project in the constituency and also support government business.

But as it stands, he said she has been pampered to think the Majority in Parliament cannot do anything without her.

“I won’t cover it up because I have two children with her so when she is doing something which is wrong, [I won’t say it]. What is going on in NPP is very annoying. We have pampered some people to the extent that they have become tin gods, ” Mr Agyapong said in Twi.

His comment comes after MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, expressed similar sentiments.

He has proposed the Majority ignores madam Safo and focuses on helping the Akufo-Addo government fulfill its promises to Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson is calling for the sacking of the MP for a by-election to be conducted.