Ghanaian renowned rapper and hiplife singer, Kwame Nsiah Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has said he is confident he will win Artiste of the Year a second time.

The 2009 Artiste of the Year indicated that he wishes to win the prestigious award again for his children.

“Maybe before I hang my mic, I will win another one. I will win another Artiste of the Year award for my children.”

The ‘Yeeko’ hitmaker said winning the ultimate award is not a difficult task.

He shared details on how one can clinch the enviable title of the overall best Artiste of the Year.

“It’s not difficult to win. You just have to release an album. You can win with a single but it’s not that easy. So you can release an album or an EP with maybe six songs. Then you make sure that out of the six songs, three become national hit songs, headline shows, and do activations.

“You simply have to be relevant. Also, you have to engage in Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and get involved in universities hall week activities, get involved in media events, and free shows, get a big international gig to perform at festivals, and be active on social media,” he said on Accra-based Onua FM.

The ‘Faithful’ crooner and his wife Annica are blessed with a son and daughter Kwame Nsia Bota and Shanti Nsia-Apau.

