Austrian-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and recording artiste Rose May Alaba has expressed her interest in working on a song with King Promise.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, she mentioned that she loves his voice.

“I love King Promise. He has a very sweet voice. I love his voice. I am looking forward to that. I am still looking for the right fit for him and for the song. I will take my chances on that.”

Rose May Alaba, who is currently in Ghana on tour for her latest release titled Ibadi, says she has already worked with some very prominent producers as well as musicians.

She told Andy Dosty that she has done some work with legendary Nigerian producer Masterkraft, and a few others.

“I have worked with Masterkraft, Baby Beats, Blaze Beats, and a few others.”

The sister of football star, David Alaba, however, refused to mention some of the artistes she has collaborated with from Nigeria.

According to her, she is waiting for the right time to spill the beans to all her fans who listen to her music worldwide.

“We are working on that. I don’t want to say much because it’s a surprise and I don’t want to spoil anything.”

Rose May Alaba was born on May 26th, 1994, in Austria.

She grew up in Vienna with her Philippino mother, Gina Alaba, Nigerian father, George Alaba, and her older brother David Alaba.

In 2015 she released her first single ‘If All Of This is You’ as a solo artiste. She had a rocky start, nevertheless, she took the time to figure out what kind of style she wants to have for her second single.

One year later, she released her new single ‘Love Me Right’ which was a different sound as she worked with another producer, Rodney Hunter, and it was a huge success – the fresh sound she brought to the table made it to #1 on the Austrian iTunes Charts for almost four Weeks.

After this successful project, other projects started to roll in. The big firm Coca-Cola asked Rose May to write the unified song ‘Can you feel it’ for the Special Olympics World Games 2017.

As months went by Rose May started working on a new project with a Songwriter from Germany, named Menno Reyntjes. They wrote a song titled ‘Take Your Time,’ produced by Boris Fleck.

Working with different artistes and producers she discovered her love for Afrobeat on one of her singles where she combines pop music & afro beats called ‘My Love (Sabi O)’, produced by Adrian Louis & Sovida Beatz and written by Rose May Alaba.

Meanwhile, Rose May worked on new songs and achieved her musical dream of collaborating with a Nigerian artiste. She collaborated with Mayorkun and producer Kiddominant on her new single titled ’50/50″, which went on to top in Nigerian and on Nigerian Tunes Charts.

Now she is looking forward to facing the challenges that will bring her to the top.

