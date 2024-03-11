The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adowa Safo, has finally addressed allegations about her presence in Parliament during the passage of the controversial E-Levy Bill in 2021.

Contrary to claims of impersonation, the legislator said she was indeed the individual present in Parliament when the Bill was approved.

During the session, a light-skinned woman wearing a face mask had occupied Safo’s seat, leading to confusion and speculation regarding her identity.

However, Ms. Safo in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM on March 11 said “I was the one.”

She attributed the confusion to physical changes she underwent after giving birth.

“As a woman, anytime you give birth, you undergo visible changes” the Dome-Kwabenya MP stated.

She explained that, her post-pregnancy weight gain made her look different when E-levy was being passed.

“I will say on authority that I was the one. I had just gone through maternity. Even now, when you look at me, you can testify that I have changed” Ms. Safo added.

Watch full video below:

No one impersonated me in parliament during the passage of the e-levy bill. – Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo #OnuaFM #PaeMuKa pic.twitter.com/UD8e4dLbuO — Onua FM (@onua951fm) March 11, 2024

ALSO READ:

John Kumah confirmed potential running mate nomination – MP

Ministerial nominee has this to say about side chicks [Video]

John Kumah’s wife exposes Nigel Gaisie over prophecy on husband