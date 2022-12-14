The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he was given a paltry ¢2,000 for the 2020 elections.

George Opare Addo said the amount was for the youth wing to use for its campaign activities.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, Mr Addo said he, however, was able to raise funds for the campaign.

According to him, his focus as the National Youth Organiser is not for personal gains but rather the collective good of the party.

The re-elected National Youth Organiser said he is not going to allow money to limit the contribution of the youth to the party in the poll.

Mr Addo thanked former President John Mahama for his support to the youth.

“The whole elections (2020), the NDC gave me GHC2,000 for the youth wing to work for the party. But we were able to raise funds to do all our activities and I also thank former President John Mahama.

“He gave us 10 cars and a number of motorbikes for the various constituencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added that the role of the youth in the 2020 poll cannot be discounted.

According to him, a lot of the social media work for the party were done by the youth despite the meagre amount given to them.

