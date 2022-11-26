Adom FM/TV presenter, Ernest Adu Kumi, has hilariously revealed how he was unable to pay all his fees for his first journalism school.

Adu Kumi says he was able to raise only GH₵40 out of the GH₵80 fees he was charged when he decided to pursue journalism as a career.

This, he revealed, was at then Kumasi-based media school, Saint Entertainment Complex owned by one Michael Saint Dei formerly of Luv FM.

“It was at top high so I enrolled but couldn’t even pay my fees in full and he started to chase me for it but I still couldn’t afford it. Later on, we became best friends and even lived together,” he narrated amidst laughter.

As someone who was into football but switched to acting, music and dance, the popular presenter said he had the inspiration for journalism through a friend Kwabena Prah.

“We were all in the same drama group at Kumasi Cultural Centre so after a day we acted in a play titled ‘tears of lucifer,’ some of Kwabena Prah’s friends who came to watch us encouraged me to go into journalism because they felt my voice was good for radio,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3.

He, however, explained he did not immediately get a job and had to begin with DJing with one Dr Who and also had to understudy several persons including Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty to perfect his skills.

Admitting he did not profit from these ventures, he was quick to add it helped him gain the experience which has placed him in a better place today.