The desire for a curvaceous shape, commonly known as Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), is gradually becoming a big deal for many ladies.

Some decide to fix their bodies because they might have been body-shamed at some point in their lives, while others do it out of low self-confidence in their looks.

But would one go to the extent of starving just to acquire the perfect curves and looks?

Well, according to TikToker Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, getting a curvy shape has been a major headache, regardless of the amount that may be required.

As a result, she wore artificial buttocks to look curvy in public, until one day she was nearly embarrassed by a guy who she liked. This spiked her desperation.

In her search for the best hospital and surgeon to give her that perfect look, she found one in Turkey and really wanted to go, even though it was expensive.

Fortunately, she was later introduced to a surgeon in Nigeria, where the cost was less expensive at GH₵30,000.

Desperate Aba Dope, although she did not have such an amount from the profit she made from her restaurant, borrowed from a friend in addition to what she had to be able to go to Nigeria for the surgery.

She made this revelation during an interview on Prime Morning with Roselyn Felli on Thursday.

“I asked around and booked Turkey. I went for a Turkey visa because I wanted to go and do it there. I asked for the price, and they said €5,000. I’m like, I don’t have it now. So they said I could pay in installments. So, I made up my mind to go and pay in installment.

“Fortunately for me, one lady who had her body done came to my restaurant. So I asked her where she did it, and she said Nigeria, and I decided I’d go there… At that time, they were running promotions, so it was GH₵30,000. I quickly went to Nigeria without even booking,” she narrated.

However, she did not inform anybody, including family members and friends, since it was a risky decision between life and death.

Being a professional nurse, she was well informed about the consequences, but that never quenched her desperation or interest.

Asked how she raised the money, she said, “I have a restaurant, and when I came to Ghana, I was selling shoes and clothes, so I was able to manage to get a some money out of it, and I also asked for help from a friend who added, and I went.”

Aba Dope is now happy and confident in her body. Unlike others who do not reveal the truth about going through surgery to fix their bodies, she openly speaks out and promotes it.