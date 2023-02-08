Akim Oda Member of Parliament (MP), Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has revealed his deepest regret as a businessman who decided to venture into politics.

In chasing his political ambition, Mr Acquah has revealed he lost close to GH¢7 million of his company funds from 2018 to 2022 because his monitoring of the business had gone down.

According to him, he realised the criminality only in September 2022 only after an audit and the report was brought to him.

This, he said, became his greatest nightmare and he has therefore not been able to speak about it anywhere.

The lawmaker disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating it was his first time ever coming public on the matter while discussing sacrifices some politicians sometimes make in their bid to help their constituents.

“It is my biggest regret in parliament because how can I be busy struggling to make my Constituency a better place then someone will also be stealing from me? I was unaware so the accountant was also making his gains and collapsing my business.

“My colleagues were even asking me what I was doing in parliament since my ex-gratia is not even up to the amount. I had bank loans to service and other payments to make,” he sadly revealed.

Narrating the accountant’s modus operandi, the MP indicated he [Accountant] went for his own stamp which he was using to record the deposits.

“It is about time banks transform their deposit slip because what the guy did was that he went to do a fake stamp. So he will go into his room and stamp and enter them into the system.

“I am supposed to keep the alerts but because I am overseeing many companies, I am unable to notice them and when the issue came up, the bank could not even differentiate his slip from theirs,” he recounted.

The case he, however, noted is being investigated by the relevant authorities.