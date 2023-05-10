Gospel musician Piesie Esther has recalled her past in a dramatic conversation where she stated clearly that she never knew she’d be a music star.

In an interview on Experiences in Life with actress Nayas, the Waye Me Yie hitmaker said she was born into a very poor family.

According to her, they could not afford clothes, hence her parents, who were basically farmers, had to struggle before they could fend for herself and her four siblings.

Narrating further, Piesie Esther said life at Mampong Nsuta Atonso, where she hails from, became difficult to the extent that her father left home in search for greener pastures after he defaulted a government loan he signed up for.

“When we woke up one day he had left home… there was no phone to call him those days. It took a long time for someone to inform us that my dad was at Afram Plains and that things were worse for him.

“Our mother had to now take care of us. We never got fresh clothes and it was difficult for us to get things we wanted. We were so poor, I won’t lie about it and it was very disgraceful… We went through a lot in life.”

The moment that led young Piesie Esther to be hopeful in life was when one of her mother’s friends gave her an invitation to visit her in Kumasi.

“My mother wanted to go to Kumasi but she knew no one there… so when this invitation came in, I was delighted and told her friend if my mother won’t come, I will do so. When we went there, my mother’s friend was living in a single room so we had to manage somewhere else and it was hell.

“Imagine a married women, leaving her home to become a servant for someone. But we loved it.”

Life in Kumasi was hard but Piesie Esther said it was better than her village. One of the sad moments she recalled vividly was when her mum re-packaged leftovers from a ‘chop bar’ she was then working at so she could be able to feed them for the nights they spent in Kumasi.

“We couldn’t afford food, we survived on chop bar leftovers. When they ate the fufu and some remains, then my mum will take it and make sure we eat in the evening…”

Speaking about her life, Piesie Esther asked “people going through trials and tribulations” to never lose focus since “testimonies never come without struggle.”

She explained that all she went through gingered her to become the music star she is because she never struggles to pen down timeless or lyrics for most of her gospel songs citing her top hit ‘Mpare Me’ as one of the songs she wrote by relating to her mother’s tussle in life.

“If you are suffering today, you have to go through it. Otherwise you will never have testimonies, we all go through this to become better… Sometimes you need to shut up because the devil doesn’t know what anyone thinks. That is the thing that God did with a reason. It was Eve that convinced Adam, if she had not say anything, the fruit wouldn’t have been a subject,” she said.

