Actress Juliet Ibrahim has questioned why some men wait till their women get pregnant before proposing or think of proposing to them.

In a post on her InstaStories, she stated that it is surprising that men don’t consider months or years of dating as enough proof to these men that their partners are wife materials.

“I find it quite confusing and offensive that most guys nowadays will only propose and think of proposing to a woman ‘only’ when she says she’s pregnant,” Juliet Ibrahim wrote.

She added that “so, you’ll be chopping somebody’s daughter for months/years and it won’t click to you that she’s wife material all those period but only when she says ‘I’m pregnant,’ you’ll now remember she’s fit to be wife material?”

Juliet Ibrahim noted that it seems to her that people are playing games with each other everywhere she turns.

“What’s happening to this generation? Anyway, what do I know?” She quizzed herself.

Some social media users agreed with her assertion with some noting that most of the weddings happening is because the ladies are pregnant. Others, however, disagreed with her.

