Former General Secretary for the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyepim Jantuah has opened up her resignation from the party.

She believes her removal was a plot against her by the party because they don’t want a woman in that position.

“I wasn’t given any notice. It was like a coup against us. I have been removed four times and none goes through a process so inherently there is someone who doesn’t want a Jantuah in the party. I think it is a problem for them to accept that women are in that position” she said.

Speaking on TV3, Nana Yaa also revealed that she together with the party Chairman solely financed many events of the party.

“What is the measure of non-performance? I wasn’t given money to work, I use my own money. I gave so much for the CPP, and as a result, my business collapsed. Together with my party Chairman, I financed every party programme” she stated.