Ace veteran actor, Mikki Osei Berko, has shared his opinion on the ongoing debate on whether or not the activities of the LGBTQ+ community should be legalised in Ghana.

According to him, he sees no right there is in life to use exits as entries.

His comment comes on the heels of a private bill submitted by Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament ( MP), Sam Nartey George, and other MPs to push for the criminalisation of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.

The proponents want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalised in the country and that has sort of divided citizens on the decision to either push for or against the bill

But in an interview with Hitz FM‘s Noella Kharyne Yalley, Mikki said: “I don’t see the right there is in life to use exits as entries, I look forward to people who are craving for that to start feeding themselves through their noses.”

Master Richard, as he is affectionately called, advised that human beings emulate animals since humans are obviously becoming too wise.

“We should go back and learn from animals because I am trying to find out whether female chicken will make love together or the male, once I find out that they are able to do that then I will believe that it’s God’s own programme.

“But once they are not doing that then I am beginning to believe that human beings are becoming too wise,” he added.