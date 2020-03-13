Ghanaian actress Selly Galley-Fiawo has dispelled rumours that she controls her husband and calls the shot in her marriage.

The actress is married to Praye Tiatia of the musical trio, Praye.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Ayeeko Ayeeko on Accra100.5FM on Thursday,12 March 2020, the actress said her husband makes his own money, and, so therefore, she cannot control him.

“My husband makes his own money, I make my own money. Together we’re a powerful team and he has a lot of other businesses he does besides music. He’s into rice farming, it’s a family business. His father of blessed memory was a contractor, he was in fact the engineer [who worked] on the motorway – Aflao stretch…There’re contracts he executes and all that, so he has his own money and he just bought me a new car with his own money”.