Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has said he is not scared to be shown the exit door after a difficult start of the 2021/22 football season.

The Phobians are yet to record a single win after four matches, drawing three and losing one.

The reigning champions suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi to AshantiGold SC on Sunday which made things difficult for the club.

“There is no pressure on me at all. This is the nature of our job, coaches are hired to be fired,” the former Medeama SC boss told reporters.

“So if the team is underperforming, I don’t think the management will be happy to see the team go down.

“If there is the need for someone to take over and do well then so be it,” he added.

Two second-half goals from Yaw Annor and Abdul Salam ensured the Phobians tasted their first defeat of the campaign.

Hearts of Oak are currently sitting at the 15th position on the league standings with three points, nine points behind rivals and leaders Asante Kotoko.

The Rainbow club will take on Algerian side JS Saoura in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs next Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium before hosting Medeama SC.