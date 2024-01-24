The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Oforikrom Constituency, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, has candidly shared the financial challenges she has faced in her bid to win the internal elections.

During an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, the aspirant opened up about the demanding nature of her campaign, describing it as both expensive and challenging.

Mrs Kwarteng attributed the cost to the sheer size of her constituency, boasting nearly 1200 delegates.

“I have found this campaign process expensive. It could also be that my constituency is really big. I have almost 1200 delegates, so working within a constituency like that, you need a lot of resources to do that. It has not been easy; it’s been hard, it’s been tough. It has drained time and resources and effort and everything,” she disclosed on Tuesday.

When pressed about the amount she has spent so far on the campaign, she candidly admitted, “I am broke right now. You don’t want to see my bank account right now.”

Despite the financial strain, she emphasized her commitment to the greater cause, stating, “But we’re doing it for Ghana; we’re doing it for the NPP, the party that I believe in.”

Mrs Lumor’s revelation sheds light on the financial hurdles faced by candidates in the pursuit of political office.

As the campaign season progresses, the financial aspect of political participation continues to be a critical factor, impacting the ability of candidates to effectively reach and connect with their constituents.

