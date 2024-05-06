Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie has acknowledged the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) affirming his disqualification from the 2023 GFA presidential race.

Afriyie’s disqualification left GFA President Kurt Okraku running unopposed after he failed to garner the required endorsements from GFA members for his candidacy.

The Election Committee cited Afriyie’s use of an ineligible individual, Jeffrey Asare, to endorse his nomination forms.

It was later revealed that, Asare was not a Director at Victory Club Warriors FC as claimed.

Despite filing an appeal, Afriyie’s hopes for a reversal were dashed when the appeal was turned down.

He then took the matter to CAS, the Swiss-based international body responsible for resolving sports-related disputes through arbitration.

Following CAS’ decision, Afriyie stated, “I have today received the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding my appeal against the Decision of the Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The CAS, in their decision, has upheld the decision of the Elections Committee of the GFA. I take the decision in good faith. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported me during this period.”