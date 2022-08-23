Barely a month after a hunter mistook a human being for an antelope and shot him at Wassa Essamang in the Western Region, a similar incident has happened in the same forest.

The assembly member for Essamang Electoral Area, Amos Adjei, confirmed the incident in an interview with Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM, and mentioned the name of the deceased as Kwabena Manu, 53.

He indicated that though this is the second time such incident had happened in a space of a month, the residents cannot relate it to spirituality.

He narrated that two hunters, Emmanuel Teye, 49, and Kwabena Manu separately went hunting in the Essamang forest.

According to the assemblyman, in the course of hunting, Teye spotted some leaves that were persistently wiggling.

Teye mistook it for a deer he was chasing, so he positioned himself and shot at it.

He later heard a loud voice shouting for help, and he rushed to the scene to see Kwabena Manu, his fellow hunter in a pool of blood.

Teye immediately reported himself to the police. The lifeless body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue while investigation has commenced.

The assembly member said visibility is an issue when it comes to hunting, adding: “We have advised the hunters to be very sure it is an animal they’re shooting at before they take a shot.”

He revealed that sensitisation programmes have been organised for the hunters in the area after the first incident, but it is unfortunate that a similar incident has happened just within a space of about three weeks.

“We have met with the hunters to sensitise them on their work, and we have already told them to be careful in their field of work because it is a very dangerous venture,” he pointed out.