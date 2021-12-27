Christmas festivities, over the years, have not been complete without Joy FM’s fun-packed ‘Family Party in the Park;’ an annual event meant to bring families together to celebrate.

The event, held at the Aburi Botanical Gardens on Monday, December 27, was attended by hundreds of people from across the country, especially from the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

Some families had also travelled from abroad to Accra to enjoy the Christmas festivities.

This year’s edition brought smiles to the faces of children, fathers and mothers who turned up as they engaged in many competitions as individuals and families.

Patrons were engaged in fun activities such as musical chairs, dancing competitions for parents and the children there were lots of fun activities.

Some of them who spoke to JoyNews said the event gave them the opportunity to bond with their families and friends.

They want the country’s number one radio station to consider organising the event over two days.

Below are photos from the event: