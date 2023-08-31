On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 0945 hours, a group of people besieged the Tamale District Court One to disrupt court proceedings.

The mammoth group chased out the Magistrate, His Worship Mr. Amadu Issifu, clerks, staff, and lawyers.

Police reinforcements went in, but the riotous mob who were armed with sticks, stones, and other offensive weapons disarmed one policeman off his sidearm and subjected him to severe beatings.

They blocked the entrance to the court to prevent the police from accessing the place and resorted to the burning of lorry tires.

The police managed to enter the courtyard but were pelted with stones. The crowd also vandalized the roofing and windows of the court building, and this led to a number of personnel sustaining various degrees of injury.

As the mob overrun the premises and into the courtroom, the police resorted to the use of firearms, and water cannons and successfully rescued the Magistrate to safer ground.

Two civilians, Yakubu Mohammed, and a female, however, sustained gunshot injuries in the foot and thigh respectively.

The chaos comes after an alleged tramadol dealer, Osman Alhassan was granted bail by the court following his arrest for the possession of the hard drug.

A task force set up in the community apprehended persons suspected, including Osman, of trading drugs in the Tamale Metropolis.

The group broke into Alhassan’s room in his absence and allegedly took some boxes of tramadol drugs from the place.

The drugs were handed over to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Osman.

In the course of a trial, he was granted court bail which has made some youth and chiefs unhappy.

