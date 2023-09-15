Striker, Abednego Tetteh has expressed his disappointment after being awarded a GH¢5,000 voucher to visit a dentist as reward for emerging the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League top goal scorer.

The former Hearts of Oak striker scored 18 goals after joining Bibiani Gold Stars midway through last season and helped the side finish fifth on the league log.

At the maiden edition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Awards, Tetteh said he was given only GH¢5,000 voucher to visit a dentist.

“The GFA gave me a GH¢5,000 voucher to visit a dentist as my GPL goal king prize. I won’t lie, I’m really hurt. How can you give me GH¢5,000 to go to a dentist just to wash my mouth, to me, it is very disrespectful” he said on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

Abednego Tetteh said he has decided not tot play in the league due to the gross disrespect shown him by GFA.

“I had the opportunity to renew my contract with Bibiani Gold Stars but because of what I have been through I turned it down. I don’t want to win the GPL goal king and get disrespected like this again. So I rather stay away from the GPL, not football entirely. How much is Pepsodent?

“Why do you have to tell me to brush my teeth with GH¢5,000? The best referee received a car and the best player received GH¢20,000 and a television and I being the top scorer would have appreciated it if they gave me GH¢10 airtime rather than the GH¢5,000 voucher,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League kick-off on Friday, September 15.

