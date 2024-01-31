Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has shared an interesting love story of how he met his wife.

While working in a bank as an account, he said a nice lady came to deposit money and instantly, he felt an attraction.

He said he felt an instant attraction to her, describing it as love at first sight.

“It was love at first sight when I saw her at the bank. I couldn’t help but admire her corporate elegance” Mr. Akpaloo said.

The love struck politician said he intentionally bumped into the lady just to have an opportunity to talk to her.

“I intentionally made a move to break the ice by ‘accidentally’ bumping into her. Sometimes, you have to create the opportunity. From there, we began dating and eventually got married” he added.

Mr. Akpaloo said he later traveled to the United States, and within six months, she joined him, had six children and the rest was history.

The LPG leader eulogised his wife for being a pillar and a wonderful partner in his life.

Kofi Akpaloo shared his love story on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday ahead of Valentine’s day.

