Disappointed assemblyman for Adukrom Nima, Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim, fondly known as Honourable Aponkye, has reacted to Ghanaian comedian cum rapper, AY Poyoo’s real goat slogan in his music.

The barber-turned-politician, said ‘Aponkye’ or goat is his birth rites and that AY Poyoo can only become a second goat only after he is consented to that.

Expressing his displeasure, Hon Aponkye said his name has been registered and he has been calling himself ‘Aponkye’ since 2004 and was given that name by his grandfather.

He said, he will, therefore, not allow anyone to take his name without consulting him.

“Poyoo, I want you to that that name has been registered. If you want to trend, just take corona and trend and don’t snatch my name aponkye from me. My grandfather gave that name to me because I behaved like a goat and so won’t allow anyone to take it.

“If he wants a goat name, he should have just consulted me but since he is using it without my knowledge, then I will arrest him and take him to court. I am very sad,” he told Joy News’ Mamud Mohammed Nurudeen.

