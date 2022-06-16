'Hide your husbands because we are coming home' - SHS students warn

A group of female Senior High School (SHS) students have issued a strong warning to married women in the country.

In a video circulating on social media, the students are asking women to hide their husbands before they vacate from school.

“Wives, please hide your husbands because we the high school girls are about to return home for our holidays,” the students said.

Although they did not give reasons for their caution, many believe it is because the students’ objective is to snatch husbands.

Following the publication of the video, some social media users have been reacting to it.

While some took it on a lighter note, others criticized the girls for making such “ignorant” statement.

“They don’t know what they’re doing until they finish SHS then real life begins,” one Facebook user noted.