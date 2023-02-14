The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says some persons within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not happy with his vision to make the capital city clean.

Henry Quartey said these people are sabotaging his efforts though he has the support of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, sometimes after he and his task force had gone to clear the city to ensure the free flow of traffic, these persons with “personal interest” in the NPP, will go behind him and ask the traders to go and carry on with their trading activities.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM on Monday, February 13, the Ayawaso Central MP said this is what has slowed his progress.

He, thus, asked them to put the national interest first instead of parochialism.

“I have a few things to say. There have been accusations that the President has asked me to slow down on my work as Greater Accra Regional Minister but I want to state here that the President has never asked me to stop what I am doing.

“The Vice President has also not told me to stop the work I am doing, neither has the entire Presidency done so but I will say that there is an internal sabotage from my own party and that is what has led us to where we are.

“Both the President and his Vice are happy with my work but some people in the party are sabotaging Henry Quartey,” he said.

He added, “I am not perturbed and will do the best I can for God and country.”