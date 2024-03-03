About 250 students of Ejisu Senior High Technical School(SHTS) have been displaced following a rainstorm.

The downpour ripped off the roof of the oldest dormitory block of the school.

According to available information, part of the roof landed on high-tension cables around the school and the school’s main gate.

Additionally, the Krapa M/A JHS and Ejisu Experimental Schools had their roofs also ripped off.

The school authorities told JoyNews correspondent, Ohemeng Tawiah that the students are currently seeking shelter in a warehouse.