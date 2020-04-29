Hearts of Oak winger, Umar Manaf, took to social media to ask actress Efia Odo for money during her donation to people during these dark coronavirus times.

The actress in her tweet revealed that she was going to share money to 10 of her followers.

Her tweet got a lot of reactions with her followers dropping their numbers in hopes of being selected as one of the lucky 10.

Hearts of Oak’s Manaf joined in as he dropped his number to see if he will be lucky enough to benefit.

This shocking revelation comes after reports of Hearts of Oak players not receiving salaries since the coronavirus struck.

Before the suspension of the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak players were owned three months salary.

However, the club has also confirmed that the players’ salaries would not be slashed despite the lack of football activities.

Check out the tweets below:

Good morning my babies. I Wanna feed just 10 people this morning, send your momo number. I can only do 10, sorry for the low amount but I told y’all I was bleeding small🙃 — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 29, 2020