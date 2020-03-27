Accra Hearts of Oak will be announcing the signing of four new players to aid their chase for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League title.

Currently ninth on the table, the Phobians aim to win the league for the first time since 2009.

They are the second most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the title on 19 occasions.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, the capital-based club struggled to get the needed results with the head coach of the side, Edward Nii Odoom consistently reiterating that he will need to improve his squad to challenge for the title.

On Thursday, the club announced that they will announce four new players which was requested by the head coach.

The club has so far confirmed the signing of Niger international Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali on Thursday afternoon.

The midfielder joins the Phobians on a two-year deal, having last played for Sudanese side Al-Merrikh.

“Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Niger national team player Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali,” the Accra-based side announced on Thursday.

“The defensive midfielder has signed a two-year contract with us.”

The club is expected to announce the three remaining players today.