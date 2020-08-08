Ghana Premier League heavyweights, Accra Hearts of Oak have, parted ways with five key players ahead of the 2020/20 Ghana Premier League season.

The five players include striker Joseph Esso and right back Christopher Bonney.

Benjamin Agyare, Benard Arthur and Abubakar Traore have been shown the exit after the club failed to renew their contract.

The Phobians, in a statement released on their official Facebook page, thanked the players for their service and wished them well in the future.

“Hearts of Oak management has met players, Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur, and Abubakar Traore, and thanked them for their services as both sides opted not to extend their contracts. We wish them the very best of luck in their respective careers”, a club statement said.

Esso joined Hearts in 2018 from after a stint with Ebusua Dwarfs and was instrumental as the Phobians reached the semifinals of the Normalization Committee Special Competition in 2019.

The Phobians were struggling before the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season. The season was annulled due to the outbreak of Covid-19.