Hearts of Oak reportedly took home GH₵417 net from gate proceeds in their win over Tamale City on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

In the matchday 11 games, the Phobian Club hosted the debutant club at the Cape Coast Stadium.

And according to a report filed by Nhyira FM, Hearts of Oak sold only 188 tickets for the game that was played in their adopted home venue, Cape Coast Stadium.

The club sold GH₵10 for a popular stand, GH₵20 for VIP, and GH₵50 for VVIP but the report added that the club made GH₵2, 290 from gross ticket sales.

Poor attendance at the various stadia in the ongoing 2022/23 season has been a headache for the clubs and the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

Despite the poor attendance, the two sides sold a thrilling game to the few persons who turned up at the stadium as Hearts of Oak staged a comeback over Tamale City.

Hearts came from a 2-1 losing position to win 3-2 with Caleb Amankwaa scoring a fantastic volley to win the game for the home side.

The win has sent the Rainbow Club to the 2nd on the league log with 19 points. Hearts of Oak will be hosted by King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 12 games on Thursday with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.