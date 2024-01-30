The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is expressing concerns that their supply chain within West Africa may be disrupted soon.

This is due to the latest announcement by three military leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to officially leave the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The three departing countries, currently facing sanctions for overthrowing democratically elected governments, state that their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS is based on inhumane sanctions.

Although there are growing fears of dire economic and food security implications for Ghana, the country’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambilla, says it is too early to make such predictions.

However, the Ghana Union of Traders says their members could be adversely impacted as their main source of supply of onions, tomatoes, and other staples comes from Burkina Faso.

According to the President of the Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, the departure of these countries could create more hurdles in doing business.

“It will surely have an impact, and we do not know how it’s going to affect the free flow of traffic and humans. The earlier we try to find a solution to this better,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Mother of late Major Mahama weeps in court [Watch]

Ekumfi Traditional Council responds to Akufo-Addo’s neglect comment

We’ve dated for 12 yrs, have 2 kids, but I’m scared of becoming a wife – Media personality